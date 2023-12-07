DENVER (KDVR) — Mainly sunny skies and 60s will feel mild on Thursday, even with a breezy wind. Cooler temperatures and snow arrive on Friday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and breezy

High wind warnings will be in effect in the foothills and into the mountains until 5 p.m. Thursday, with winds at 30-45 mph and gusts at 65-80 mph.

The Front Range won’t be as brisk on Thursday, but it will be breezy. Mainly sunny skies help highs climb back into the middle 60s.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds

Clouds build into the Front Range Thursday night as winds slow.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s with increasing clouds and early morning snow in the mountains.

Winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday with 4-8 inches of snow accumulation and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Looking ahead: Friday snow, cooler weekend

Snow arrives on Friday with cooler highs in the upper 30s and cloudy skies. Snow is possible in the mid-morning, but more is expected in the evening and early overnight hours.

Snowfall totals for the metro look to be 2-4 inches with a few spots south and west of downtown picking up 5-6 inches.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with possible impacts on the roads during the late evening commute.

Saturday starts the weekend with early clouds and a possible flurry in the foothills. Sunshine is back for Saturday afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 30s. Sunday is back to above-average highs in the upper 40s with sunny skies.

Monday has a few extra clouds with mild highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler and closer to seasonal averages in the lower 40s with sunny skies.