DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range will have plenty of sunshine on Friday with warm highs and a few isolated storms in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm and sunny start to weekend

Mostly sunny skies are back to finish off the workweek as highs climb into the upper 80s on Friday.

A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon with more popping up in the evening across the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 4.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Skies are mainly clear overnight Friday with light winds, which will help overnight lows dip into the upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 4.

Looking ahead: Spotty weekend showers

Saturday has better chances for a few afternoon showers and storms with warm highs in the middle 80s.

Temperatures are more refreshing on Sunday, only making it to the upper 70s. Spotty storms are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds, so look to the sky before making plans.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Aug. 4.

Monday begins the next workweek with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 80s, and scattered storm chances.

Temperatures climb through the middle of the week as the forecast dries out. Tuesday has sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Denver is back to the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.