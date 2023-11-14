DENVER (KDVR) — The middle of the week for the Front Range will be mild, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures on Tuesday. There is a chance for some showers on Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and comfy

Morning clouds will clear quickly across Denver on Tuesday, leaving behind mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with light winds.

Weather tonight: Some extra clouds

Clouds will slowly increase overnight on Tuesday with light winds. Low temperatures will dip into the middle 30s, keeping most of the metro area above freezing.

Looking ahead: Shower chances and cooler temps

Wednesday will be another warm day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday has a change in the forecast with extra clouds, highs in the middle 60s and spotty afternoon showers. There could be some light snow in the high country.

Sunshine is back for Friday afternoon with above-average highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will have increasing clouds through the day with highs in the lower 60s.

Spotty showers are possible late Sunday with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Snow is possible in the high country from Sunday into Monday.

The Palmer Divide could see light snow on Monday, with rain falling in the city. Highs will be in the upper 40s.