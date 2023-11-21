DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is back across most of the state on Tuesday with more seasonal temperatures. A cooldown and snow chances arrive by the end of the week in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Tuesday looks great across the Front Range with mainly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 50s.

The wind could pick up a bit in the afternoon, but it won’t be as breezy as Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 21

Weather tonight: Keeping it clear

Skies stay mostly clear Tuesday night with a light breeze lingering. Low temperatures will dip just below freezing in the lower 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 21

Looking ahead: Black Friday snow and cooler temps

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday afternoon with a few extra clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be the warmest of the week with temperatures in the middle 60s.

Clouds build in quickly and stick around on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the middle 40s. Light snow is possible overnight in the foothills.

Snow will lightly impact the metro area and Front Range on Friday with chilly highs in the upper 20s. Snowfall totals have dropped, and will continue to change as we get closer to Friday, with 1-2 inches in the metro, 2-4 inches in the foothills, and 4-8 or more inches in the mountains.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 21

Light snow and flurries may linger early Saturday with partial clearing through the afternoon. Highs are still chilly on Saturday in the low 30s.

Sunny skies return by Sunday afternoon with below-average highs in the low 40s.

We kick off the next workweek with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s on Monday.