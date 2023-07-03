DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range on Monday will be hot with highs back in the low 90s and sunny skies before strong storms arrive on the Fourth of July in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Hot and sunny

Highs top out in the low 90s in the metro and Eastern Plains Monday with a brisk afternoon wind. The state will also see mostly sunny skies with some afternoon showers along the western slope.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 3.

Weather tonight: Some clouds, chance for a sprinkle

Denver could see an early overnight shower with partly cloudy skies and mild lows around the 60-degree mark on Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 3.

Looking ahead: More storm chances

Denver could see some severe storms on the Fourth of July with warm highs in the low 80s. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours with a slight risk across the state’s eastern half. The storms could produce large hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe weather outlook for July 4.

Storm chances are back on Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 60s and more clouds.

Thursday and Friday have lower storm chances with a slow warming trend. With more sunshine, highs on Thursday will hit the low 80s and we’ll be in the mid-80s by Friday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 3.

The weekend looks comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. There is a slight chance for storms on Saturday afternoon, but Sunday will be dry.