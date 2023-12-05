DENVER (KDVR) — The mild weather is not going anywhere over the next few days, as high temperatures will be well above average for the beginning of December.

Big changes are coming on Friday as the metro area will likely be getting some snow in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and warm

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start out in the 30s and make their way into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This is about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Even the highs in the mountain towns will be relatively mild, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be breezy for some, especially in the foothills, with gusts upwards of 25 mph at times.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Dec. 5

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Temperatures on Tuesday evening will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s with some breezy conditions. This will all be done under mostly clear skies.

The metro could be dealing with gusts up to 20 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 5

Looking ahead: Cold front with snow possible

If you’re unable to get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures on Tuesday, you will have more time to get some vitamin D.

Temperatures stay in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front swoops through, dropping temperatures down into the 40s along with snow in the city.

While the mountains will be dealing with accumulating snow Thursday into Saturday, the metro area won’t be receiving any snow until Friday afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather forecast is looking at around 1-3 inches of accumulation in Denver, but that could change as the week progresses, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather team on air and online.

With that being said, Denver is under a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Watch because of increased snowfall chances.

The city will dry out on Saturday, but temperatures stay cool in the upper 30s and lower 40s.