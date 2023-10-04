DENVER (KDVR) — After some morning clouds, mostly sunny skies will return by Wednesday afternoon with mild highs near 70 degrees in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Early clouds will clear by the afternoon on Wednesday with winds staying light.

High temperatures will make it into the upper 60s and low 70s, keeping Denver just below average.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 4

Weather tonight: Clear skies and cool

The skies will be full of stars on Wednesday night. There will also be light winds and crisp lows that end up in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 4

Looking ahead: Chilly end of the week, mild weekend

Thursday afternoon keeps the mainly sunny skies in the forecast with below-average highs in the upper 60s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds with cooler highs in the lower 60s.

The weekend kicks off with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the low 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 4

Sunday rounds out the weekend with abundant sunshine and warm highs that hit the upper 70s.

Monday is another dry day with above-average highs in the upper 70s and sunny skies. Tuesday adds a few extra clouds with warm high temperatures in the upper 70s.