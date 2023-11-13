DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will see plenty of sunshine on Monday, helping highs reach the middle 60s in the Denver weather forecast. However, winds will be breezy along the plains.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

The sunny skies will bring a great start to the workweek for the eastern half of the state, with a few clouds in the high country.

Temperatures top out in the middle 60s on Monday, with brisk winds along the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 13

With low humidity values, there is a red flag warning in effect for the Eastern Plains from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: Red flag warning on Nov. 13

Weather tonight: A few clouds

Denver will add in a few extra clouds Monday night as temperatures stay above average and mostly above freezing. Winds will be light as lows dip into the middle 30s for Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 13

Looking ahead: Dry and warm all week

The rest of the week will continue with a warming trend and lots of sunshine. Tuesday will see highs in the upper 60s with abundant sunshine.

Denver keeps the highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon as the skies stay clear.

Thursday could see a few spots nearing 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 13

Friday adds in a few extra clouds with mild highs in the middle 60s.

Cloudy skies are here for the next weekend with above-average highs around the 60-degree mark. Spotty showers are possible over the weekend with snow in the higher elevations.