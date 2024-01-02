DENVER (KDVR) — The sunny skies are here for the middle of the week with mild temperatures in the Denver weather forecast. Some snow chances move in later on Thursday.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies

Most of Colorado will see mainly sunny skies on Tuesday with light winds.

Afternoon high temperatures will be above average in the metro, topping out in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 2

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies stay clear Tuesday night, and that will help temperatures drop back into the upper teens and low 20s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Jan. 2

Looking ahead: A few chances for snow

Wednesday also has plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with just above average highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds increase through Thursday afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 30s. Snow will move into the southern half of the state Thursday morning, but Denver won’t see any snow until evening.

This system won’t bring a bunch of snow, only 1-4 inches for most Colorado towns, with a bit more further south.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 5 Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for metro by Jan. 5

Skies will clear quickly on Friday afternoon with chilly highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages on Saturday afternoon, making it to the low 40s with partly sunny skies. Clouds push in on Sunday as highs stay in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 2

Snow arrives again on Monday with chilly highs in the upper 20s and possibly more snow accumulation than on Thursday.