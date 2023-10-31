DENVER (KDVR) — There will be plenty of sunshine across the state on Halloween as temperatures stay cool and below average in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and cool

There will be abundant sunshine through Tuesday afternoon which will continue to melt snow across the Front Range.

Highs are still a few degrees below average in the upper 40s with light winds.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Skies stay clear overnight Tuesday with a few passing clouds. Winds will be light as lows dip below freezing into the middle 20s.

Looking ahead: Slow warming, dry

Mainly sunny skies stick around for the middle of the week as highs near seasonal averages. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon, near the seasonal average of 60 degrees.

Skies stay sunny for Thursday with some afternoon clouds and mild highs in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy skies push in for the end of the week with comfy highs in the middle 60s on Friday.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and mild highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday is just as nice with upper 60s and partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies are back on Monday with above-average highs in the middle 60s.