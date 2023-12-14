DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will continue to slowly clear Thursday, giving most of the Front Range a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies

After a foggy start to the day, Denver will see partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Afternoon highs will be close to seasonal averages in the low 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 14

Weather tonight: Clearing continues

The clouds will gradually continue to clear overnight as lows dip below freezing. Denver will see lows in the middle 20s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 14

Looking ahead: Weekend warming

Friday is back to mainly sunny skies to round out the workweek with mild highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm highs in the middle 50s. It gets even warmer on Sunday as highs near 60 degrees with abundant sunshine.

Monday starts the next workweek with a few clouds but mainly sunny skies and above-average highs in the middle 50s.

Tuesday adds a few extra clouds, but temperatures still make it into the upper 50s. Wednesday also has partly cloudy skies with mild highs in the middle 50s.