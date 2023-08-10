DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures are back over the metro Thursday with some extra clouds and a passing afternoon shower in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Some sunshine and a shower

With clouds sticking around, the Front Range will have partly cloudy skies on Thursday as highs climb into the upper 80s.

There is a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 10.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Clouds stick around Thursday night as winds become lighter. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s, keeping temperatures close to seasonal averages.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 10.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend with a few showers

Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80s on Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend starts out with partly cloudy skies, highs near 90, and a small chance for an afternoon storm.

Sunday is back to the middle 80s with early sunshine and afternoon storm chances.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Aug. 10.

Monday begins the next week with an early shower and extra afternoon clouds. Temperatures are in the mid-80s Monday, but back to the upper 80s on Tuesday.

Denver will dry out by the middle of the week with more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.