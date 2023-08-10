DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures are back over the metro Thursday with some extra clouds and a passing afternoon shower in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Some sunshine and a shower
With clouds sticking around, the Front Range will have partly cloudy skies on Thursday as highs climb into the upper 80s.
There is a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Clouds stick around Thursday night as winds become lighter. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s, keeping temperatures close to seasonal averages.
Looking ahead: Warm weekend with a few showers
Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80s on Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
The weekend starts out with partly cloudy skies, highs near 90, and a small chance for an afternoon storm.
Sunday is back to the middle 80s with early sunshine and afternoon storm chances.
Monday begins the next week with an early shower and extra afternoon clouds. Temperatures are in the mid-80s Monday, but back to the upper 80s on Tuesday.
Denver will dry out by the middle of the week with more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.