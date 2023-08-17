DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be another toasty day in Denver with highs returning to the 90s once again. There will be plenty of sunshine and a late breeze on Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Another day, another 90 degree high

Mostly sunny skies will be across the Front Range Thursday as temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Denver has had 19 90-degree days this year, and Thursday will add another one to the list.

Winds will begin to increase through the evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 17.

Weather tonight: Breezy and mild

Winds will be brisk overnight, as they come out of the south at 15-25 mph. This will help to keep temperatures mild.

Lows on Thursday night will only dip into the upper 60s with clear skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 17.

Looking ahead: Small storm chances, but staying hot

Friday rounds out the workweek with the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms. It could bring some relief as highs continue to stay above average in the middle 90s with a light wind.

Saturday also has the chance for a late-day shower or storm with extra clouds, Highs stay hot in the middle 90s.

A few extra clouds linger on Sunday, but the high temperature isn’t budging as it stays in the low 90s.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. Tuesday is also dry with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday could have a spotty shower with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.