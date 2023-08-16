DENVER (KDVR) — The hot temperatures continue along the Front Range with abundant sunshine on Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and hot

With mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, Denver will see highs topping out in the middle 90s, keeping temperatures above average for this time of the year.

Clouds increase in the high country with a few showers in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 16.

Weather tonight: Mild and clear

The skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night with a slower wind.

Overnight lows will be mild but still above average as they dip into the low 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 16.

Looking ahead: Small storm chances and lots of 90s

The heat stays through Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90s and sunny skies.

Friday has a small chance for some late-day showers or storms. Highs will once again reach the middle 90s.

Saturday has small chances for late storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Sunday is still hot in the low 90s with partly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 16.

The next workweek starts out with more 90s in the forecast. Highs stay in the low 90s for the start of the week with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday has a small chance for a late-day shower or storm.