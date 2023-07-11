DENVER (KDVR) — Monday recorded the second day at 90 degrees or higher in the Denver weather forecast. The last time the Mile High City reached 90 degrees was on June 27 when the registered temperature hit a high of 92 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: 10-day temperature outlook for July 11-July 20

The city is looking to add three more days of 90-degree heat before temperatures cool down into the 80s, and the chance for rain returns, according to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather today: High heat and fire danger

There will be plenty of sunshine across Colorado on Tuesday, and there may be some high clouds at times with breezy to gusty winds. So, fire danger is a concern again.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on July 11.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees or higher in Denver for a third time this summer.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on July 11.

Looking ahead: Rain returns along with cooler temperatures

There will be a few more days with hot highs in the 90s in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

The records are all in the low 100s, so breaking record heat is unlikely. However, you still need to be cautious in this high heat.

Pinpoint Weather: Car dangers in high heat.

Rain chances return starting late Friday and pop up each afternoon over the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 11.

The chance for rain is low with only isolated storms possible each afternoon and early evening. So, there will be plenty of places that do not see rain.