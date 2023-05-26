DENVER (KDVR) — After some morning sunshine, storms will pop up over the Interstate 25 corridor in the early afternoon Friday and will push out across the plains, becoming stronger in the Denver weather forecast.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as Denver and the Front Range have moved into a slight risk for a severe storm

Pinpoint Weather: Storm outlook on May 26.

Weather today: Severe storms, weather possible

Sunny skies will be around Friday morning, and they will help highs climb to the upper 70s before storms build in the early afternoon.

Storms will form and will push out across the plains into the early evening and increase in strength.

Storms under the slight risk category can produce damaging winds, severe hail and a potential tornado. This risk can be experienced a few times per year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 26.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Storms will wrap up and clear to the east as midnight approaches. Skies will clear quickly overnight Friday with mild lows in the low 50s and light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for May 26,

Looking ahead: Storm chances continue

Sunshine is back for the first half of Saturday, but storms once again build back into the forecast through the late afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures over the entire holiday weekend will be warm around the 80-degree mark.

Sunday and Monday also have the chance for some evening showers or storms.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for May 27-28.

Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s and afternoon storms. Wednesday has better chances for late showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 26.

Thursday keeps the extra clouds and afternoon storm chances around with highs in the middle 70s.