DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast has a mix of sun and clouds with mild highs on Tuesday before strong storms possibly form across the northeastern corner of the state.

There is an enhanced risk for severe storms in northeastern Colorado with increased chances for gusty winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm outlook on Aug. 8.

Weather today: Sun, clouds with evening storms on plains

Extra clouds stick around Denver Tuesday with mild highs in the middle 80s.

There is the possibility of two rounds of storms on Tuesday. The first one could fire up in the evening and the second closer to 10 p.m. Storms could be strong in the far northeastern corner of the state where the enhanced risk has been issued.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 8.

Weather tonight: Storms exit, conditions back to mild

Storms can linger past midnight across the plains but will clear to the east. The clouds will move out of the area with the storm.

Overnight lows dip into the middle 50s with lighter winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 8.

Looking ahead: Dry and warmer middle of the week

Denver will dry out through the middle of the week with comfortable highs in the lower 80s. The heat builds back in on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday has a small chance for a passing shower or storm with warm highs in the upper 80s. Small storm chances linger into the start of the weekend with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Aug. 8 in Denver.

Sunday finishes off the weekend with a mix of sun, clouds, highs in the middle 80s, and a small chance for a storm.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with comfy highs in the middle 80s and sunny skies.