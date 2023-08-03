DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be another mild Thursday morning along the Front Range before afternoon storms fire up in the Denver weather forecast.

The storms will become stronger as they push out into the plains.

Weather today: Severe risks for afternoon thunderstorms

Partly cloudy skies will allow the highs in Denver to reach the upper 80s again. A light wind will also stick around throughout the metro.

Be prepared for this afternoon. Once again, storms will form over Interstate 25 between 2-3 p.m. and push out into the plains where they will turn more severe.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 3.

The risk for severe storms that could produce gusty winds and some hail will increase as the storms move across the Eastern Plains later in the afternoon. The plains through the eastern border are under an enhanced risk for those severe storms.

The gusty winds will be the biggest concern for Thursday.

Half of the Denver metro and the Front Range are under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Weather tonight: Storms to end by midnight

Storms will exit the state before midnight Thursday and will leave behind slow-clearing skies. Winds will be light with seasonal overnight lows around the 60-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 3.

Looking ahead: Weekend cooldown and rain

Storms are possible on Friday afternoon after highs top out in the upper 80s earlier in the day.

Chances for more showers and storms are much lower over the weekend and focused in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday are mild in the middle 80s but dip into the middle 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 3.

The below-average temperatures will stick around through the start of the next week.

Monday’s highs are in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and an isolated afternoon storm.

Denver will dry things out by the middle of next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday make it to the lower 80s, and then the middle 80s on Wednesday afternoon.