DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm on Tuesday with isolated storm chances.

The best chance for storms turning severe will stay on the far Eastern Plains of Colorado near the Nebraska and Kansas state lines.

Weather today: Scattered storms, low 80s

Tuesday will have another sunny start with high temperatures in the low 80s in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 30.

There will be a 40% chance for scattered storms with the best chance in metro Denver and the Front Range between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm chances on May 30.

Storms will race across the plains Tuesday evening. The best chance for storms to turn severe is on the far Eastern Plains with a marginal risk in place.

Hail and gusty winds along with lightning will be the main threats.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm chances on May 30.

Looking ahead: Storm chances stick around

Storm chances will stay in the forecast each day for the next week.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on May 30.

Highs will be slightly cooler but still seasonal in the 70s.