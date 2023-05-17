DENVER (KDVR) — The sunshine is back for Wednesday with above-average highs and the chance for an afternoon and evening storm in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunshine and storms

After some morning sunshine, Denver and the Front Range will see partly cloudy skies and some pop-up storms on Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances push out across the plains through the afternoon and evening as highs reach the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 17.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Clouds linger overnight Wednesday and slowly increase as lows dip into the upper 40s.

Winds remain light with rain exiting before midnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 17.

Looking ahead: More rain chances, weekend warming

Cloudy skies are around on Thursday morning with showers pushing in near the noon hour. Rain showers stick around through Thursday afternoon and evening with cooler temperatures in the middle 60s.

The rain can also linger into Friday morning with cloudy skies and cooler highs in the low 60s. Denver could also see some spotty showers through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will amount to a few tenths of an inch through the end of the week.

Pinpoint Weather: Rainfall totals on May 19.

The weekend looks drier for the metro area with some rain chances south towards Colorado Springs. Temperatures will bump back to more seasonal highs in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 17.

Temperatures continue to climb for the start of the week as we near the 80-degree mark. More sunshine is expected on Monday with small afternoon storm chances.

Tuesday has better storm chances through the afternoon with extra clouds.