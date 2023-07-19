DENVER (KDVR) — Storms will build through the afternoon along the Front Range and push out into the plains Wednesday evening after highs warm into the upper 80s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Storm chances are back

Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with just below average highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will form in the mid-afternoon along the Front Range and then move out into the plains through the evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 19.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds linger overnight with lighter winds. Lows Wednesday night will be closer to seasonal averages in the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 19.

Looking ahead: Slight cool down, then a warm weekend

Storm chances are higher on Thursday with early afternoon showers becoming storms as they push out into the Eastern Plains. Highs.

Thursday will be more mild, only reaching the lower 80s.

Friday has small chances for an afternoon shower with comfortable highs in the low 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 19.

Saturday looks great with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures keep warming through Sunday afternoon, topping out in the low 90s with mainly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday start the next week with hot highs in the middle 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.