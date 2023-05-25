DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine will arrive early on Thursday and help highs reach the upper 70s with storms popping up during the evening hours in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Scattered evening storms

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the first half of the day Thursday, allowing highs to top out in the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for May 25.

Storms can form in the late afternoon and early evening hours, then push out across the plains through the early overnight hours. Denver is just at the top of a marginal risk for severe storms.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe weather outlook on May 25.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Storms will clear early Thursday night with clouds pushing out as well. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s with a slowing wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 25.

Looking ahead: Warm with storms over the weekend

Friday finishes off the workweek with better chances for afternoon and evening storms. Denver could see some small hail and gusty winds within those storms.

Highs reach into the upper 70s on Friday with a few areas reaching the 80-degree mark.

Memorial Day weekend looks mild with warm highs in the upper 70s and even 80 degrees on Monday. Storm chances are lower over the weekend, but they are focused in the afternoon and evening hours.

Expect to see sunny skies Monday morning with extra clouds as you enjoy your Memorial Day.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 25.

Tuesday has smaller storm chances in the afternoon with highs hitting 80 degrees. Extra clouds and better rain chances push in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.