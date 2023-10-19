DENVER (KDVR) — Mainly sunny skies will be still across the Front Range on Thursday afternoon as highs are back to the 80-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Lots of sunshine
Mostly sunny skies and a light wind are back across the Denver metro area on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be above average, nearing the 80-degree mark.
Weather tonight: Clear and calm
Skies will be clear Thursday night as mild lows dip into the low 40s. Winds are light tonight, making for a great start to Friday morning.
Looking ahead: Warm and dry by the weekend
Friday rounds out the workweek with plenty of sunshine and near-record highs in the low 80s. Friday’s record is 83 degrees and the forecasted high is 82 degrees.
Temperatures will dip a few degrees but are still above average for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday with abundant sunshine.
Monday is still mild with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s to start the week.
Tuesday adds in clouds and the chance for a late-day shower. The mountains could see some snow with this system as highs are in the mid-60s along the Front Range.
Clouds slowly clear on Wednesday with seasonal highs in the mid-60s.