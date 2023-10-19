DENVER (KDVR) — Mainly sunny skies will be still across the Front Range on Thursday afternoon as highs are back to the 80-degree mark in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies and a light wind are back across the Denver metro area on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be above average, nearing the 80-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 19

Weather tonight: Clear and calm

Skies will be clear Thursday night as mild lows dip into the low 40s. Winds are light tonight, making for a great start to Friday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 19

Looking ahead: Warm and dry by the weekend

Friday rounds out the workweek with plenty of sunshine and near-record highs in the low 80s. Friday’s record is 83 degrees and the forecasted high is 82 degrees.

Temperatures will dip a few degrees but are still above average for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday with abundant sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 19

Monday is still mild with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s to start the week.

Tuesday adds in clouds and the chance for a late-day shower. The mountains could see some snow with this system as highs are in the mid-60s along the Front Range.

Clouds slowly clear on Wednesday with seasonal highs in the mid-60s.