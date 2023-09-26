DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of sunshine is in the Denver weather forecast on Tuesday, helping temperatures climb to above average for yet another afternoon.

Weather today: Another warm afternoon

The warmer weather will linger across the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon.

Winds stay light with plenty of sunshine and above-average highs in the middle 80s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 26

Weather tonight: Skies stay clear

Skies will stay clear overnight with light winds. Temperatures Tuesday night will still be warm and above average in the lower 50s.

The moon will be bright as we approach the full moon this Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 26

Looking ahead: Staying dry and warm

The comfortable and above-average temperatures linger through the rest of the week.

The abundant sunshine is back on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday is a rinse-and-repeat forecast with highs in the middle 80s and mainly sunny skies.

Friday finishes off the workweek with sunny skies and above-average highs in the mid-80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 26

The start of the weekend is also comfy and warm with highs staying in the low 80s. Extra clouds are possible on Saturday with dry conditions.

We could see a sprinkle on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday are still mild in the low 80s.

Monday kicks off the next week with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.