DENVER (KDVR) — Early sunshine along the Front Range on Wednesday will lead to some afternoon clouds as temperatures stay in the lower 80s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Afternoon clouds

Clouds will increase through the afternoon Wednesday as highs climb above average to the low 80s.

Winds pick up through the evening hours as the extra clouds move in.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 20.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

The extra clouds will stick around overnight with winds slowing down. Low temperatures Wednesday night will dip into the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 20.

Looking ahead: Fall-like weekend

More sunshine is back on Thursday afternoon as highs remain mild in the low 80s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are close to seasonal averages in the upper 70s on Friday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 20.

The weekend will feel more like fall with more seasonal highs in the middle 70s.

There will be a few extra clouds on Saturday afternoon, but Denver will enjoy mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Highs in the low 80s are back early next week with mainly sunny skies.