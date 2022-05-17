DENVER (KDVR) — Light showers will clear after sunset Tuesday with extra clouds lingering across Denver. Lows will be mild, dipping into the lower 50s.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with mild highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for some isolated afternoon storms in the Eastern Plains, mainly south of Interstate 70.

Temperatures climb quickly on Thursday, nearing the 90-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy through a majority of the day and with the heat, a higher fire risk is expected across the state.

Big changes arrive early Friday with snow pushing into the northern mountains with much cooler temperatures. Snow sticks around through the day on Friday in the Foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

The Denver Metro area will mainly see rain with this system, but there is a chance to see some snow. Accumulations will be minimal along the front range as most of the snow will melt upon hitting the ground. Highs are almost 40 degrees cooler on Friday, only making it to the upper 40s.

Some moisture can linger into early Saturday morning, but skies will slowly start to clear by midday. Highs are below average in the lower 50s to start the weekend. More seasonal averages are back for Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Monday starts the next workweek with a small chance for a shower and mild highs in the middle 70s. Sunshine is back across the area and a lighter wind. Tuesday is even warmer with temperatures making it to the 80-degree mark and mostly sunny skies.