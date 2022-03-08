DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will stay dry Tuesday evening with scattered snow showers moving into the mountains by Tuesday night. Showers move in by midday Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will be dry for the Denver metro as snow showers continue in the mountains and start on the northern Front Range. The snow will shift south, reaching Denver by midday into the afternoon.

Showers will continue through midday Thursday and will end from north to south Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the 20s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow totals will range from 2 to 4 inches across the Front Range, with 3 to 6 into the foothills and along parts of the northeast plains.

The mountains will see about 3 to 10 inches from this storm. This will help boost the snowpack that is currently sitting at 96% of the average.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday and will last into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will heat up quickly reaching the 60s again by Sunday.