Friday snow: Quick chance in Denver, mountains will have higher totals

DENVER (KDVR) — Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Friday evening for the mountains.

With 1 to 2 feet of snow impacting travel in the higher elevations, we have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the mountains. This system will continue to bring snow to the mountains through early Friday afternoon, with the heaviest snow before midnight tonight.

The best chance for Denver’s first official snowfall arrives in the early morning hours of Friday. The snow won’t last long, but we may pick up that one-tenth of an inch at the airport for the official reading.

Areas south of the city toward the Palmer Divide may pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. Most of this system will begin to push out of the area by midday Friday, leaving behind some very breezy winds and chilly temperatures.

The weekend has sunshine pushing back into the area with temperatures climbing to the low 60s by the start of next week.