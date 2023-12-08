DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers will linger across the state Friday with the biggest impact in the metro occurring later in the day, especially south along the Palmer Divide in the Denver weather forecast.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Winter weather

Snow showers continue for the mountains on Friday with some places receiving up to a foot of snow, mainly on mountain tops.

Denver could see a few flakes in the morning with minimal accumulation. Highs will top out around the 40-degree mark with a light wind.

Snow pushes back into the metro and the Front Range during the evening commute.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 8

Weather tonight: Snow tapers off

Light snow continues overnight. The Palmer Divide will pick up the most snow in the Front Range. The metro can also see some snow during the evening and early overnight hours.

Totals for the metro look to be between 1-3 inches with more on the southern and western sides.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 8

The Palmer Divide could see 4-6 inches with a few places closer to the foothills picking up to 8 or 9 inches. Winds will be brisk overnight with lows around the 20-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals as of 11 p.m. Friday

Winter weather advisories will remain in effect through late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Dec. 8

Looking ahead: Chilly Saturday, then slow warming

Light snow can continue on Saturday for the northern mountains with more sunshine along the Front Range. Winds will be brisk on Saturday with chilly highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday looks more comfortable as highs climb back to the 50-degree mark with sunny skies.

Monday kicks off the workweek with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 8

Tuesday has extra clouds and a small chance for a spotty shower as highs hit the low 40s.

Wednesday keeps the extra clouds in the afternoon with seasonal highs in the middle 40s. More sunshine is back for Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.