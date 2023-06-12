DENVER (KDVR) — Rain will continue to fall over the Front Range Monday with below-average highs. A flood watch is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Flood watch on June 12.

Weather today: Showers stick around

Denver will keep the extra clouds around throughout Monday with showers pushing back around noon.

Scattered storms are also possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs stay cool in the middle to upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 12.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies

Cloudy skies stick around Monday night with seasonal lows in the lower 50s. Winds will be light and there could be a spotty shower.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 12.

Looking ahead: Slow warming and drying out

Tuesday will also have showers through the morning and a possible storm in the afternoon. Highs stay cool in the middle 60s with lighter winds.

Storm chances are much smaller on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures will also be a little warmer in the middle 70s through the middle of the week.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 12 in Denver.

Friday finishes the workweek with partly cloudy skies and a good chance for an afternoon storm. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday and we’ll make it into the lower 80s over the weekend.

Storm chances are relatively small for Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.