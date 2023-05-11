DENVER (KDVR) — Rain showers will be across the Front Range Thursday with cooler highs and breezy winds in the Denver weather forecast.

Flood watches are in effect across the Front Range and plains, with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in effect in the high country as they will see snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on May 11.

Weather today: Rain showers

Rain will stay across the Front Range Thursday with a slight breakthrough midday.

Temperatures will remain in the middle 50s, keeping us cool with an increasing afternoon wind.

There is a chance for some thunderstorms along the far eastern side of the plains this afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 11.

Weather tonight: Rain continues

Steady showers stick around Thursday night with seasonal lows in the mid-40s. Winds will also stay brisk overnight out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 11.

Looking ahead: Cooler Mother’s Day weekend

The rain looks to end by mid-morning Friday in Denver and will clear most of the state by noon.

Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours can be between 1-1.5 inches. Friday has partial clearing in the afternoon with below-average highs in the low 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Rain accumulation on May 11.

Saturday starts Mother’s Day weekend with extra clouds in the morning and the chance for some evening showers. Highs are in the mid-60s with lighter winds.

Sunday will be even cooler with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on May 11.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with highs back in the mid-60s and early showers.

Clouds stick around through Tuesday afternoon with light showers. Temperatures will be back in the low 70s Tuesday and then the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Showers are also possible on Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.