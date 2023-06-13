DENVER (KDVR) — Cloudy skies will stick around the Front Range Tuesday morning with mid-day showers and cooler highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers

Showers will slide into the metro area through noon with cloudy skies.

Partial clearing is expected later in the evening with below-average highs in the middle 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 13.

Weather tonight: Clearing clouds

Skies will gradually clear overnight Tuesday with light winds. Low temperatures will dip into the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 13.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier at last

Denver is back into the middle 70s on Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine and a very small chance for a shower.

Thursday has a slightly better chance for storms, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Friday has a better chance for storms, with highs in the low 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 13 in Denver.

Saturday could see some spotty afternoon showers and storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks much nicer with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies. Sunshine is also here on Monday with seasonal temperatures in the middle 80s.