DENVER (KDVR) — After some early storms start off your Thursday morning, the metro may see some pockets of sunshine throughout the day before storms arrive again in the afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Severe storms are expected south and east of the metro with an enhanced risk for severe storms on the Eastern Plains.

Weather today: Strong storms on the plains

With extra clouds in Denver on Thursday, highs will be limited to the upper 70s with a few rounds of storms.

Storms are pushing through the city before sunrise with another round expected in the afternoon. These storms will limit the severity in the metro and northern Front Range for the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 20.

Storms will become severe south and east of Denver this afternoon and evening with very gusty winds, large hail, and potential flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for the Eastern Plains from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on July 20.

Weather tonight: Clearing rain

Showers and storms will exit the area Thursday night with slowing winds. Lows will be close to seasonal averages around the 60-degree mark with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 20.

Looking ahead: Warming through the weekend

Friday finishes out the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds, mild highs in the low 80s, and the chance for a spotty shower.

The weekend starts with plenty of sunshine and warm highs around the 90-degree mark. Sunday keeps the sunshine, but highs will climb into the middle 90s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 20.

The heat sticks around in Denver with highs staying above average in the middle 90s on Monday as a few extra clouds move in.

Tuesday keeps the partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 90s with a tiny chance for a late shower.

Storm chances are slightly higher on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and a mix of sun and clouds.