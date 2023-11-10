DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of sunshine will be across the state Friday as the workweek ends. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the mid-50s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Abundant sunshine

The skies stay clear on Friday with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages in the middle 50s with a light wind.

Weather tonight: A few extra clouds

Denver’s weather will add in a few clouds Friday night as a weak boundary pushes through. Winds stay light overnight with seasonal lows in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Staying dry, warming up

Veterans Day is looking like a great day to kick off the weekend. Saturday will have mainly sunny skies and mild highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend rounds out with plenty of sunshine on Sunday as highs climb into the low 60s.

Monday continues to warm with sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Denver may see a few extra clouds on Tuesday, but sunny skies will stick around. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s.

Highs on Wednesday will be near the 70-degree mark with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday also has highs in the upper 60s with extra clouds.