DENVER (KDVR) — Even with some extra clouds across the state Wednesday, temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages with warmer weather ahead in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sun and clouds

Wednesday will be mild along the Front Range as highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be light through the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

The extra clouds stick around Wednesday night as lows dip just below freezing. Lows will be around the 30-degree mark with partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: Warming up, staying dry

Partly cloudy skies stick around through the end of the week with warmer temperatures.

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine is expected on Friday with a few clouds and mild highs in the middle 60s.

Denver kicks off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the middle 60s.

Sunday is just as nice with highs staying in the middle 60s and sunny skies.

Monday starts the next workweek with highs near 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Clouds push back in on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s and maybe a late shower in the high country.