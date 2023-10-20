DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine along the Front Range Friday, temperatures could reach a record high. Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

Abundant sunshine is expected across the entire state Friday as temperatures could be almost 20 degrees above average.

Highs in Denver will be near the record high of 83 degrees with light afternoon winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 20

Weather tonight: Staying mild

The heat lingers overnight Friday. Temperatures will remain above average in the metro area with lows in the middle 40s. Skies stay clear Friday night with a light southwest wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 20

Looking ahead: Comfy weekend, then a cooldown

The weekend will still be warm and above average with highs in the upper 70s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have mainly sunny skies with a few extra clouds later on Saturday.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with mainly sunny skies and comfy highs in the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 20

Clouds push in on Tuesday with a small chance for a spotty shower, mostly in the mountains. Highs on Tuesday are more seasonal in the middle 60s.

Wednesday stays seasonal in the upper 60s with more sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds build back in on Thursday afternoon with chilly highs in the upper 50s. Late showers are possible, but rain chances in the metro are low.