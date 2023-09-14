DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather forecast has wet conditions and cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday ahead of sunshine and more seasonal temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Weather today: Afternoon showers, cooler

Thursday will start dry. But as a cold front moves through the area, it will bring a cool northerly shift in wind and increasing clouds.

By the afternoon, rain showers will fill in across the state as high temperatures get capped in the lower 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 14

Weather tonight: Soggy, cool

More rain is in the forecast overnight Thursday. Low temperatures will fall near 50 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows for Sept. 14.

Looking ahead: Cool and wet Friday ahead of weekend sunshine

Friday will start off with more showers. It will be an even cooler day with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 14.

Sunshine returns this weekend and will help bring in a warming trend.

On Saturday, highs will climb to the mid-70s. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Sunday.

More sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s will be in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday ahead of another chance for showers on Wednesday.