DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range heads into the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine and very comfortable highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

The middle of the workweek looks great for Denver with abundant sunshine.

Winds will become brisk in the afternoon, especially in the mountains, with mild highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 9.

Weather tonight: Clear and seasonal

Skies stay clear overnight Wednesday with the breezy winds lingering. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the seasonal averages at 60 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 9.

Looking ahead: Warming up and weekend rain

All that sunshine stays through Thursday afternoon with seasonal highs in the upper 80s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with a few clouds, highs near 90 degrees, and a small chance for an afternoon storm.

Storm chances remain low into the weekend, but they are still in the forecast. Highs on Saturday will make it to the upper 80s with highs in the middle 80s on Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Aug. 9 in Denver.

Monday begins the next workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and mild highs in the middle 80s. We are back to 90 degrees on Tuesday with isolated storms and early afternoon sunshine.