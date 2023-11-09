DENVER (KDVR) — Mainly sunny skies will return across the state Thursday. However, it will feel a bit cooler as temperatures drop about 5 degrees below average in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Mainly sunny

Abundant sunshine returns after a winter storm exits the state Thursday morning. Winds stay light, but it will still be chilly with highs around 50 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 9

Weather tonight: Keeping it clear

Skies stay clear Thursday night with light winds. Overnight lows are also below average in the middle 20s, but warmer nights are ahead.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 9

Looking ahead: Warming into the weekend

Friday rounds out the workweek with mainly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the middle 50s.

Veterans Day on Saturday looks great across the Front Range, with mostly sunny skies and comfy highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is a few degrees warmer in the low 60s as the skies stay sunny.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 9

Monday kicks off the next workweek with a few clouds by the afternoon and highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also mild with highs in the upper 60s. Denver will see mainly sunny skies with a few passing clouds.