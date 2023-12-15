DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine is back across the state for the end of the workweek as highs climb to above average in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

Denver finishes off the workweek with plenty of sunshine as winds stay light.

Afternoon highs will be above average, making it to the 50-degree mark.

Weather tonight: Keeping it clear

Skies will stay clear Friday night, but lows will be above average. Winds are light overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

Looking ahead: Warming and staying dry

The weekend will continue the warming trend with mainly sunny skies.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will make it to the upper 50s with light winds.

Monday begins the next week with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.

Denver will see more of a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday afternoon with warmer highs nearing 60 degrees.

Wednesday has more overcast skies and mild highs in the middle 50s. Thursday has more sunshine returning to the forecast with highs staying in the middle 50s.