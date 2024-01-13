DENVER (KDVR) — Pinpoint Weather Alert Days continue on Sunday and Monday. Denver’s weather will stay cold with below-zero lows and wind chill values down to 20 degrees below zero or colder at times.

Because of the extreme cold, wind chill warnings continue for the Front Range through Tuesday morning.

Winter weather warnings will continue along with winter weather advisories and avalanche warnings until Monday.

Snow and wind will continue to make travel difficult and increase avalanche concerns, so use extra caution if you will be traveling into the mountains this holiday weekend.

Weather tonight: Cold, more snow

Saturday night, cold temperatures dominate the forecast. Lows will stay below zero with wind chill values at times down to 20 or 30 below zero thanks to a 5-10 mph breeze.

Weather tomorrow: Cold continues, more snow

Sunday, the chance for snow showers will clear out through the morning. Temperatures will stay cold and struggle to climb to double digits. A northerly breeze at 5-10 mph though will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

Looking ahead: Cold start to the week, milder midweek

Cold temperatures and snowfall continue to dominate the forecast on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday’s highs will struggle to climb to single digits above zero, with wind chill values around 15 to 20 below zero.

Temperatures stay below zero through Tuesday morning with an early morning wind chill closer to 25 degrees below zero.

Snow will wrap up Monday night. Snowfall totals in the metro and across the Front Range will only reach a couple of inches through Monday. The mountains, however, could pick up between 1-2 feet of snowfall through the holiday weekend.

By Tuesday afternoon, clouds will clear and temperatures will climb up to a high near freezing.