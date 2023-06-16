DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cooler on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers and storms. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for flooding concerns.

Storm chances will stay through Saturday with dry weather finally moving in Sunday.

Weather today: Scattered storms

It will be a cool Friday with temperatures in the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will stick around with scattered showers and storm chances increasing in the afternoon. The main storm threats on the Front Range are rainfall and lightning with the severe weather threat staying on the southeast plains.

The plains have a marginal and slight risk for severe storms that could produce hail and strong winds.

Rain showers and storms will last into the late evening hours in parts of eastern Colorado with drier conditions overnight.

A flood watch has been issued from noon through 10 p.m. Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on June 16.

Weather tomorrow: Another day of scattered storms

Saturday will heat back up to the 70s with more sunshine than Friday. There will be a 40% chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Storms are not expected to turn severe on Saturday but will have brief heavy downpours and lightning.

Looking ahead: Dry weather finally returns

After a wet weather pattern for the last six weeks in Denver, dry weather will make a return starting on Sunday.

Temperatures will hit the low 80s on Sunday with sunny skies. It will be a great day for any outside Father’s Day activities.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 16.

Temperatures in the 80s will continue next week with dry conditions in the forecast through at least Tuesday.