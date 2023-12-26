DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow falls with blustery winds across the Eastern Plains on Tuesday, causing blizzard conditions. Winds will blow snow, reducing visibility throughout the entire day in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Blizzard conditions in the plains

Light snow in the metro area on Tuesday morning will only bring an inch of accumulation with brisk winds.

Highs in the city will make it to the lower 40s with cloudy skies.

A few more inches of snow is expected over the plains with blustery winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 26

Wind gusts up to 60 mph with 2-7 inches of snowfall will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility along the Eastern Plains. Blizzard warnings will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Wednesday as travel can be dangerous.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Dec. 26

That area of the state is under a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Dec. 27 Pinpoint Weather: Blizzard warning issued across Eastern Plains on Dec. 26

Weather tonight: Still breezy

Winds will begin to slow on Tuesday night but remain brisk across the plains. The snow will wrap up by midnight with partial clearing into early Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows in the metro will dip into the middle 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 26

Looking ahead: Drying out and warming up

Sunshine is back for Wednesday afternoon in Denver, allowing for highs to make it to the middle 40s.

Thursday also has plenty of sunshine throughout the day as highs top out in the upper 40s. Denver will reach 50 degrees on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 26

The weekend looks comfortable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with sunshine building back into the forecast with highs around the 50-degree mark.