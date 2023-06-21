DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will have mainly sunny skies Wednesday with warm highs before evening storms fire up and push out across the plains tonight in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny before evening storms

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The metro will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, helping high temperatures reach into the middle 80s. Storms can form in the evening hours across the Interstate 25 corridor and will slowly push out across the plains tonight.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 21.

There is a slight risk for severe storms in eastern Denver and over most of the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm risk on June 21.

Weather tonight: Storms continue

Cloudy skies linger over the metro overnight with slowing winds. Storms will stay across the Eastern Plains overnight with heavy rain, gusty winds, and some large hail.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 21.

Looking ahead: Drying out, nicer weekend

Denver also has the chance for some storms on Thursday afternoon with sunshine early on in the day. Highs are below average in the upper 70s Thursday with a brisk wind.

Friday is dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the middle 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 21.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs. Saturday will be in the middle 80s, and we’ll make it to the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday starts off our next workweek with the heat returning. Sunny skies are around to start the next workweek with highs in the upper 80s.