DENVER (KDVR) — Strong to severe thunderstorms return in the Denver weather forecast Thursday ahead of a sunny weekend. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more rain and possible hail.
The main concerns with Thursday’s thunderstorms will be heavy rainfall, hail, damaging wind gusts and abundant lightning strikes returning in the afternoon
Weather today: Afternoon thunderstorms
Another round of thunderstorms will move in on Thursday. There is a slight risk of those storms becoming strong to severe, especially in the afternoon. The biggest concern with stronger storms will be large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.
Temperatures won’t be as warm as Wednesday. They will climb into the 70s.
Weather tonight: Clearing, mild
Rain and thunderstorms will clear Thursday night as low temperatures fall into the 50s.
Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer
A much calmer weather pattern moves in on Friday. Sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the mid-80s.
Looking ahead: Sunshine and highs in the 80s
More sunshine is in the forecast this weekend. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Saturday, then cool closer to 80 on Sunday.
The first half of the workweek will feature more sunshine and seasonal high temperatures climbing to the mid-80s.