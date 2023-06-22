DENVER (KDVR) — Strong to severe thunderstorms return in the Denver weather forecast Thursday ahead of a sunny weekend. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more rain and possible hail.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on June 22

The main concerns with Thursday’s thunderstorms will be heavy rainfall, hail, damaging wind gusts and abundant lightning strikes returning in the afternoon

Weather today: Afternoon thunderstorms

Another round of thunderstorms will move in on Thursday. There is a slight risk of those storms becoming strong to severe, especially in the afternoon. The biggest concern with stronger storms will be large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm outlook on June 22.

Temperatures won’t be as warm as Wednesday. They will climb into the 70s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on June 22.

Weather tonight: Clearing, mild

Rain and thunderstorms will clear Thursday night as low temperatures fall into the 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on June 22.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

A much calmer weather pattern moves in on Friday. Sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the mid-80s.

Looking ahead: Sunshine and highs in the 80s

More sunshine is in the forecast this weekend. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s on Saturday, then cool closer to 80 on Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 22.

The first half of the workweek will feature more sunshine and seasonal high temperatures climbing to the mid-80s.