DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday as snow moves into Denver.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday as snow moves into Denver’s weather forecast Sunday night into Monday.

Cold temperatures will aid in accumulating snowfall, which could lead to slick roads, especially during the morning drive.

Wind gusts will increase to over 40 mph at times, leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals on Jan. 8

While areas across Colorado will see varying amounts of snowfall and wind, the overall message with all the advisories is that travel could be difficult due to slick roads and blowing snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Weather advisories across the state on Jan. 8

Weather today: Cold with snow showers

Snow showers are forecast to continue in the metro area through the early afternoon hours on Monday.

Denver, along with the southern foothills, is under a winter weather advisory as this system is set to bring 1-4 inches of snowfall.

Look for the snowfall to taper off by the early afternoon hours. While the roadways should improve by Monday night, there still will be slick spots.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow forecast on Jan. 8

It will be breezy on Monday as well, with sustained winds between 20-30 mph. Additionally, visibility will be poor, so if you plan on going on the roadways make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Jan. 8

Weather tonight: Lingering snow in the high country, clear skies in Denver

A few lingering snow showers are not out of the question along the foothills and into the high country. However, in Denver, look for the skies to clear out as low temperatures sink into the upper teens and lower 20s.

It will be breezy as well with gusts up to 20 mph, so bundle up.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Jan. 8

Looking ahead: Cold week, more snow chances

On Tuesday, sunshine moves back into the forecast helping to bring temperatures back up to seasonal norms in the 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 8

Another system moves in by the end of the week. This will bring along more snow chances and another big drop in temperatures.

Denver will have overnight low temperatures in the single digits by the end of the week.