DENVER (KDVR) — Denver picked up a record dose of snow this week, continuing the trend of almost weekly snowfall in the city since the start of the year.

On Wednesday, the official Denver recording site at the Denver International Airport picked up 3.9 inches of snow. The entire system brought Denver 5 inches of snow, with another 1.1 inches recorded early on the 17th.

This new record barely beats the previous record of 3.8 inches by 1/10th of an inch. The previous record was set in 2015.