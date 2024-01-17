DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer air is on the way in the Denver weather forecast. Temperatures will slowly but surely rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

However, the high country will be receiving more snow. Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and even avalanche warnings are in effect.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Jan. 17 Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Jan. 17

More snow in the high country means an avalanche warning is in effect. Backcountry skiing and snowboarding are not advised. Additionally, there is a high wind warning in the foothills until 11 a.m. with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

The Pinpoint Weather team is predicting 6-14 inches of snow during the winter weather advisory. For the winter storm warning, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting 1-2 feet of snowfall.

Snow will continue through early Thursday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 19

Weather today: Partly cloudy, warmer

Temperatures slowly but surely will warm into the middle to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. This is a sight for sore eyes after the bitter-cold weekend.

This is right around where Denver should be for this time of the year.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Jan. 17

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and cool

Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the upper teens and lower 20s under partly cloudy skies by Wednesday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-15 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Jan. 17

Looking ahead: Mild on the Front Range

Snow will start to pick up on Wednesday and continue on Thursday in the mountains. The Pinpoint Weather team does expect some of those breezy conditions to move into the metro area on Thursday too with gusts between 30-40 mph.

Look for winds to calm down on Friday, but high temperatures will cool off into the lower 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 17

Sunshine returns this weekend, which will aid in boosting highs back to the mid-40s on Saturday then 50s on Sunday.