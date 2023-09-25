DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast will be dry and warm to kick off the workweek.

Weather today: Plenty of sun, mild temperatures

Monday will bring high temperatures in the lower 80s with more sunshine.

Clouds will be tough to find, helping highs stay a little above average for this time of the year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Sept. 25.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

There will be a comfy and cool evening ahead. Overnight low temperatures sink into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Look for winds out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Sept. 25.

Looking ahead: More sunshine and warmer temps this week

More sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. This will help temperatures to climb to the mid-80s Tuesday through Friday, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 25.

By the end of the week and the start of the weekend, a trough is on track to move toward the area. This will bring along breezier conditions, more seasonal temperatures and even a slight chance for showers by Sunday.