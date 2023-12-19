DENVER (KDVR) — Even with a mix of sun, clouds and a light breeze, highs along the Front Range will climb into the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm with sun, clouds

The Front Range and Eastern Plains will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with extra clouds over the higher elevations.

Highs will be near Denver’s record 67 degrees with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds can be brisk during the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 19

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Extra clouds linger Tuesday night, giving Denver partly cloudy skies. But, the mountains will see cloudy skies.

Overnight lows are also mild, only dipping to the freezing mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 19

Looking ahead: Mild until Christmas Eve snow

The mild weather will continue through the end of the workweek.

Wednesday will feel comfortable with highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday has more sunshine through the afternoon and highs in the upper 50s.

Friday also has plenty of sunshine with pleasant highs in the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 19

Saturday will add clouds through the morning with highs in the low 50s. Snow and rain will push into the state for the second half of the day and could impact the city after sunset.

Christmas Eve will be cooler with highs near 40 degrees and light snow and rain showers.

Light snow is also possible early Christmas morning with low accumulation amounts. Highs on Christmas will be in the upper 30s.